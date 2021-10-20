Microsoft celebrates 20 years of Xbox with anniversary stream

HQ

As Xbox turns 20 years old on November 15, it's time to look back and reflect on the long journey. At least that's what Microsoft thinks as they have now announced an Xbox Anniversary Celebration that starts at 17:00 BST / 18:00 CEST on the actual birthday of November 15.

They specifically say it's about looking back at two decades of Xbox, and that no new games will be announced at this time:

"We invite you to join us on Nov. 15 to celebrate the 20th Anniversary of Xbox and Halo with a fun, digital broadcast for fans around the globe. While we won't announce any new games, this anniversary broadcast will be a special look back at 20 years of Xbox. We'll share more details soon, so stay tuned."

It has been rumoured there will be more games added to the list of backwards compatible titles for Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X, but so far, nothing is confirmed. We assume there will be special guests that has been involved and probably games that has been especially important.

We currently don't know where the event will be streamed, but Twitch and YouTube must be considered safe bets. We'll get back to this when we know more.