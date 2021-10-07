Microsoft celebrates 20 years of Xbox with anniversary controller

HQ

Xbox is turning 20 years old on November 15, and Microsoft has plans to celebrate this in several ways, like the sneakers collection they are doing with Adidas and plenty of new items in the Xbox Gear shop. Today, another commemorative thing was announced, an official 20th Anniversary Special Edition Xbox Wireless Controller.

It launches on November 15 and sports "translucent black finish with silver internals" as well as a green home button to remind us of the very first Xbox logo. There are also green details around the D-pad as well as bright green rubber grips on the back. While it does work for Android, Ios, PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X - it does offer an extra easter egg for the latter as you'll unlock a theme when connecting the controller to Microsoft's latest console.

The controller can be pre-ordered over here priced €64,99 / £59,99 (including free shipping).

Microsoft has also announced a 20th Anniversary Special Edition Xbox Stereo Headset. It is the very affordable wired version of the Xbox Stereo Headset with the same colors and design as the anniversary controller. This headset is also priced €64,99 / £59,99 (including free shipping) and can be pre-ordered on this link.

Check these beauties out below: