Microsoft brings back the Xbox 360 Blades Dashboard in a new Dynamic Background

As always, it's free to use, so make sure to check it out for some sweet Xbox nostalgia.

If you feel like pimping your Xbox a bit this summer, Microsoft has now introduced a new Dynamic Background. We think those of you who have been around for a while will like this one a little extra, as it's based on the original Xbox 360 dashboard, and is thus aptly named Xbox 360 Blades.

The Verge editor Tom Warren shows us via Threads what it looks like. You can check it out below, and if you want to use the background yourself, it's out now and completely free.

Are you old enough to remember the original Blades Dashboard for Xbox 360?


