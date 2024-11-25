Microsoft blocks the latest update in Windows 11 for causing bugs in Ubisoft games

HQ

Operating system updates sometimes cause some incompatibility with certain games, but rarely do they stop their rollout because they directly affect a particular company's games. However, this is what has happened now with the latest Windows 11 patch and several of Ubisoft's latest games.

Specifically, it was users of Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Star Wars Otulaws (which has just been released on Steam along with the Wild Card DLC) and Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora who have reported various graphical, audio and performance bugs, apparently caused by the Windows 11 24H2 update.

Microsoft is aware of the problem and has released patch notes as it seeks a solution to the problem in conjunction with Ubisoft. It's worth noting that the French company's games are not the only ones affected, as bugs have also been reported in Activision's Call of Duty games.

Ubisoft, meanwhile, has gone ahead and released a hotfix (1.4.1) for Star Wars Outlaws, pending an official fix from Microsoft.

Have you experienced any problems playing games after the latest Windows 11 update?

Thanks, Bleeping Computer.