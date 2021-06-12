Microsoft & Bethesda Showcase - What we expect/hope to happen

Microsoft & Bethesda's E3 2021 showcase will be one to remembered, as it's the first time that the pair has held a conference together at the event following the acquisition. Prior to this year's event, the two hosted their own separate showcases and these were both often packed with some exciting reveals, so we're expecting big things from the two joining forces.

The Microsoft & Bethesda Showcase is set to take place on June 13 at 18:00 BST/ 19:00 CEST and we will be co-streaming the conference and offering our thoughts pre and post-show on our GR Live homepage. Below are our predictions and hopes and dreams for the event:

What we expect:



Tim Schafer and co have reminded us numerous times that Psychonauts 2 is coming in 2021, so we expect to see more of the game and possibly a release date.



Halo Infinite is launching at the end of the year and it's pretty much guaranteed to show up here.



We expect to see a new Forza Horizon game set within Mexico that will take full advantage of the Xbox Series.



We will likely be teased with some new content heading to Sea of Thieves as the game has appeared in many previous Microsoft showcases.



We expect that we will learn more about Starfield here given that its rumoured to launch in 2022.



What we hope for:



We would love to see more of the Perfect Dark reboot from The Initiative, but we are thinking it might be a little early as it was only revealed last December.



We are hoping that we will see more of Arkane's Project Omen.



All we've seen at this point of Elder Scrolls VI is a title card, so we'd of course love to see more. This seems unlikely though, as Todd Howard has stated that it is a long way off releasing.



Some Game Pass related announcement. Perhaps Microsoft has teamed up with other publishers like they did with EA previously?



Fable 4 closed the show at Microsoft's Xbox Series event last year, but little of the sequel was shown. We doubt that it will be releasing around the corner, but we expect Microsoft will show us a further teaser just to prove to fans more quality first-party content is on the way.



Rumours have been floating around for a new Killer Instinct entry and we don't think this is too unlikely given that the last reboot launched way back in 2013.



What we dream to see (but probably won't get):