Microsoft believes we'll see powerful quantum computers in years, not decades

HQ

Quantum computing is an exciting technology that has the promise of carrying out calculations that could take our regular computers millions of years. We could unlock discoveries in medicine as well as plenty of other fields, gaining answers to some of our biggest questions.

Many scientists would say quantum computers powerful enough to solve our big problems are decades away, but Microsoft believes through its new Majorana 1 chip that we could see powerful quantum computers arrive sooner rather than later.

According to the BBC, despite Microsoft's hopes, experts still believe we are decades away from powerful quantum computing. Nvidia boss Jensen Huang believes that it'll come in 20 years, but Microsoft's Chetan Nayak believes we should switch up our thinking on quantum computers.

"Many people have said that quantum computing, that is to say useful quantum computers, are decades away," he said. "I think that this brings us into years rather than decades."

This is an ad:

What do you think of quantum computing?