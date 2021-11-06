Microsoft beats Apple and is once again the worlds most valuable company

HQ

Last week, we shared the bullet points from Microsoft's latest quarterly report, which was mighty impressive with a revenue of $45.3 billion, of which $20.5 billion was net income. And clearly we weren't the only ones who was impressed, as the stock market reacted positively as well.

This has led to Microsoft stock increasing it's value to a point where it is now once again the worlds most valuable company. The previous number one was Apple that is currently "only" worth $2.44 trillion while Microsoft is worth $2.47 trillion. Microsoft was the leader until 2010 when Apple outgrew them. But in 2018 and 2020 Microsoft temporarily passed Apple, and now in 2021 they have done it again. If it will stay this way now for a while or not remains to be seen.

Thanks The Verge