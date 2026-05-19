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Microsoft asks Xbox fans what they want, and gets a resounding "EXCLUSIVES" in response

It is now easier than ever before to make you voice heard about what Xbox should prioritize going forward.

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It's starting to feel like every other day we get something new and crowd-pleasing from the new Xbox boss, Asha Sharma, and this Tuesday is no exception (seriously, this article is a week old and already starts to feel outdated). A few hours ago, it was announced via Xbox Wire that Microsoft is now launching "a new place to collect your feedback and make it more visible", a sort of digital suggestion box, if you will.

The premise of the Xbox Player Voice initiative is that you should be able to voice your opinions on various topics, and that it shouldn't just feel like shouting into the void, but that your thoughts should actually be heard. The idea is that you'll be able to:


  • Share feedback on your experience with Xbox

  • See when your feedback has been received and reviewed

  • Follow updates if and when there's progress to report

  • Get a clearer sense of how your input is shaping the future of Xbox

After the service had been up and running for five hours, thousands of gamers had already shared their feedback and started voting on the community's top priorities for Xbox, where the number one item is unlikely to surprise anyone, except perhaps Microsoft:


  1. Lower the price of the systems

  2. Change playtime from 'days' to 'hours'

  3. HDR Dashboard

  4. Xbox Avatars

  5. Allow disc-based games with Project Helix

  6. Xbox Game Pass Family plan

  7. Achievements

  8. Make Online Multiplayer Free To Access

  9. Backwards Compatibility

  10. EXCLUSIVES

Click this link if you want to speak up and share your take on what Xbox (or XBOX, as Microsoft now wants us to write) should prioritize moving forward.

Microsoft asks Xbox fans what they want, and gets a resounding "EXCLUSIVES" in response


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