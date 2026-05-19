Microsoft asks Xbox fans what they want, and gets a resounding "EXCLUSIVES" in response
It is now easier than ever before to make you voice heard about what Xbox should prioritize going forward.
It's starting to feel like every other day we get something new and crowd-pleasing from the new Xbox boss, Asha Sharma, and this Tuesday is no exception (seriously, this article is a week old and already starts to feel outdated). A few hours ago, it was announced via Xbox Wire that Microsoft is now launching "a new place to collect your feedback and make it more visible", a sort of digital suggestion box, if you will.
The premise of the Xbox Player Voice initiative is that you should be able to voice your opinions on various topics, and that it shouldn't just feel like shouting into the void, but that your thoughts should actually be heard. The idea is that you'll be able to:
After the service had been up and running for five hours, thousands of gamers had already shared their feedback and started voting on the community's top priorities for Xbox, where the number one item is unlikely to surprise anyone, except perhaps Microsoft:
Click this link if you want to speak up and share your take on what Xbox (or XBOX, as Microsoft now wants us to write) should prioritize moving forward.