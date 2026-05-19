Microsoft asks Xbox fans what they want, and gets a resounding "EXCLUSIVES" in response

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It's starting to feel like every other day we get something new and crowd-pleasing from the new Xbox boss, Asha Sharma, and this Tuesday is no exception (seriously, this article is a week old and already starts to feel outdated). A few hours ago, it was announced via Xbox Wire that Microsoft is now launching "a new place to collect your feedback and make it more visible", a sort of digital suggestion box, if you will.

The premise of the Xbox Player Voice initiative is that you should be able to voice your opinions on various topics, and that it shouldn't just feel like shouting into the void, but that your thoughts should actually be heard. The idea is that you'll be able to:



Share feedback on your experience with Xbox



See when your feedback has been received and reviewed



Follow updates if and when there's progress to report



Get a clearer sense of how your input is shaping the future of Xbox



After the service had been up and running for five hours, thousands of gamers had already shared their feedback and started voting on the community's top priorities for Xbox, where the number one item is unlikely to surprise anyone, except perhaps Microsoft:



Lower the price of the systems

Change playtime from 'days' to 'hours'

HDR Dashboard

Xbox Avatars

Allow disc-based games with Project Helix

Xbox Game Pass Family plan

Achievements

Make Online Multiplayer Free To Access

Backwards Compatibility

EXCLUSIVES



Click this link if you want to speak up and share your take on what Xbox (or XBOX, as Microsoft now wants us to write) should prioritize moving forward.