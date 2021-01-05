Microsoft applied for a trademark called "Xbox Series XS"

You're watching Advertisements

People on Reddit are now rumouring a lot, since Microsoft has applied for a trademark called "Xbox Series XS".

Some say that this is an upcoming Xbox Series X "All Digital Edition", while others think that it is just a way for Microsoft to call their two new consoles going forward. Here at Gamereactor, we have often called latest Xbox games by saying that they are "coming to Xbox Series X/S". So maybe this is just a new way to call Microsoft's new-gen consoles going forward? Leave your comments below.

It was back in November 10, 2020, when Microsoft launched their new-gen consoles Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.