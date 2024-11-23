Microsoft apologizes for the rocky launch of Flight Simulator 2024

HQ

The launch of the highly anticipated Flight Simulator 2024 was anything but smooth, and now the development lead himself has come forward to apologize for the login issues many players experienced. In a video posted on their official YouTube channel, Jorg Neumann said the following:

"Unfortunately, the excitement, we knew the excitement was high for Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024, but frankly, we completely underestimated how high, and it has really overwhelmed our infrastructure."

He also emphasized his desire to be as transparent as possible with fans:

"Again, while it was a great launch day, we know a lot of people are frustrated. We are really sorry, we want to apologize. This video, we made it to be as transparent and as honest as possible."

The team had previously conducted stress tests involving up to 200,000 connections, but the game's launch attracted far more players than expected, overwhelming the servers. Jorg concluded by reassuring players that they are working hard on a solution:

"We are doing our best and going as fast as we can to make sure everybody can go in."

You can check out the full video below.

Did you experience any login issues with Flight Simulator 2024?