Microsoft announces Xbox stream for Gamescom

Gamescom 2021 will once again be an all-digital event as a result of the pandemic. Fortunately, this does not mean we should expect any less content as most giants are participating like Activision, Bandai Namco, Bethesda, EA, Sega and Ubisoft.

Unfortunately, neither Nintendo or Sony is listed this year, but at least Xbox will be there, and now Microsoft has shared their plans. It turns out they will air their official Xbox Stream for Gamescom 2021, hosted by Parris Lilly and Kate Yeager, on August 24 at 18:00 BST / 19:00 CEST. Microsoft says we can expect to know "more about our biggest exclusive games line up ever":

"You'll get in-depth updates from some of our previously announced Xbox Game Studios titles alongside some of our third-party partners, including some of the incredible titles coming to Xbox this holiday, upcoming releases to our monthly subscription service, Xbox Game Pass, and much more."

It does not sound like we should expect any new announcements, but rather get to know more about titles previously announced. Something that hopefully includes games like Fable, Redfall and Senua's Saga: Hellblade II - and surely Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5. We're also looking forward to new additions for Xbox Game Pass.

Finally, Microsoft also says they will "run a digital Xbox gamescom Sale for our fans in Europe. You can score big savings of up to 75 percent on a range of iconic games for Xbox consoles or Windows 10 PCs".

Sounds like something to look forward to. See you there, and as usual, we'll get back to you with information about how you can follow everything live.