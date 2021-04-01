Final Fantasy VIII RemasteredHow to play Kingdom HeartsCyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsLife is Strange True ColorsRanking Monster Hunter Criatures
Microsoft announces Xbox Classic Mini

It will use an emulator to run 25 classic Xbox games.

The rumour from last year was true, it's on it's way and Gamereactor just received the first pictures plus info regarding the upcoming Xbox Classic Mini, releasing the 21st of May. Just like the PlayStation Classic or the Super Nintendo Classic Mini, the upcoming mini-Xbox is using an emulator to run 25 classic Xbox games and it comes in a boxed design with a tiny version of the "Duke"-controller that this time around has been named "Luke".

The retail-price has not yet been revealed by Microsoft but we are counting on it being around $100, like many of the other "mini"-versions of old, classic consoles. Below you can find the first games that have been announced for the Xbox Classic Mini, the rest (10 more) will be announced at a later date, Microsoft says.

Included classics:
Halo: Combat Evolved
Halo 2
• Grabbed by the Ghoulies
• Dead or Alive 3
Conker: Live & Reloaded
Voodoo Vince
Forza Motorsport
Project Gotham Racing
Rallisport Challenge 2
Ninja Gaiden
Fable
Splinter Cell
Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
Blinx: The Time Sweeper
The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind

