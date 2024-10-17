Microsoft announces two Black Ops 6 controllers for Xbox

HQ

For many years, the Call of Duty series had an obvious home on Microsoft's consoles, but a year into the Xbox One generation, Sony took over the marketing rights, which they had until last year.

Now, as we know, Microsoft owns Activision Blizzard and they obviously want the series to be associated with Xbox again, which we notice in several ways, such as the upcoming Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 being included with Game Pass Ultimate on day 1 - but also with two newly announced Black Ops 6 controllers for Xbox Series S/X, which have now been revealed on Threads.

More specifically, it is an Xbox Wireless Controller and an Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2. Neither of these will be found in any regular stores, however, as they are only sold through Xbox Design Lab, which allows you to customize them to your liking.

If you feel that this isn't quite enough when it comes to Call of Duty pimping, an Xbox Series X Wrap (which gives your console a Black Ops 6 look) is also being released. This console skin is sold exclusively through the Microsoft Store, and if you book by October 22, you will also receive "a one-hour 2XP token for use in Black Ops 6".

You can read more about the controllers and this Wrap on Xbox Wire, and pictures and a trailer showing off the beauties can be found below.