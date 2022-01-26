Microsoft announces positive Xbox numbers all around for last quarter

HQ

Microsoft was first of the major video game companies to deliver their earnings report for the period October - December last year. As usual when it comes to Microsoft, they make a lot of money.

The revenue during these three months was $51.7 billion (this is 20% more than same period last year) of which net income was $18.8 billion (which equals 28% of what Microsoft paid for Activision Blizzard). Numbers that actually managed to beat the expectations, and the main contributor to the success was Microsoft Cloud.

For us gamers, the most interesting thing is how well video games perform, and this was also good news all around. As summed up by the analyst Daniel Ahmad, gaming revenue was up 8% compared to same period last year, which means they actually performed better October - December than during the launch quarter of Xbox Series S/X in 2020. The main contributor was Content & Services (including Xbox Game Pass) which increased 10%, with Hardware at 4% increase. Microsoft says that the production of Xbox Series S helped with the demand issues and the result is better than expected.

For Xbox, 2021 was the best calendar year for the brand yet when it comes to revenue, so we assume we can expect Microsoft doing more of what they've been doing last year as it seems to work.