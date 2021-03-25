Microsoft announces new Xbox controllers with recycled plastic

You're watching Advertisements

It wasn't hard to find Xbox controllers in your prefered colours and themes last generation, as Microsoft frequently launched new models as well as offered Xbox Design Lab where you could make your very own. It seems like this strategy is continuing with Xbox Series S/X.

Microsoft has just announced two new colour options for the Xbox Series S/X; Electric Volt and Daystrike Camo Special Edition.

Electric Volt is the most striking one and isn't likely to disappear at home as this thing is really bright. Microsoft writes that it sports a "high-energy, yellow resin not yet seen on Xbox hardware." It costs €59.99 / £54.99 an launches on April 27.

The Daystrike Camo Special Edition is considered to be the third controller in the Camo series (following Arctic Camo and Night Ops Camo for Xbox One), although the "palette of deep reds, paired with grey and black" sure looks more fashionable than something that actually would make for good camo. This one is slightly higher priced at €64.99 / £59.99 and the reason for this is that it "incorporates textured grip across the entire top surface of the bumpers." It launches on May 4.

A great thing worth mentioning, is that these two controllers are more environmental friendly than previous editions and are in fact made with recycled plastics:

"With the new Electric Volt and Daystrike Camo Special Edition controllers, we will be incorporating post-consumer recycled (PCR) resins for the first time in any Xbox hardware. Both controllers will contain a portion of resins made from recycled materials like automotive headlight covers, plastic water jugs and CDs. We expect no compromises from these recycled materials either, as our testing shows the materials provide the same controller durability or performance you have come to expect. We are excited to be taking this next step in our commitment to waste reduction and recycling, while still coming up with innovative new controller designs."