Microsoft announces an Xbox partner event taking place this Thursday

As you know, there are many exciting games coming in the next few months, and now Microsoft announces via Threads that they will show off some more of them in a 25-minute Xbox Partner Preview event on Thursday.

Since it's a partner event, we will only be treated to third-party projects, and via Xbox Wire Microsoft mentions some specific titles and also promises world premieres:

"You'll get a first look at gameplay from Alan Wake II's next expansion, The Lake House, an action-packed new trailer for Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, a peek at multiple bosses in dark-fantasy action game Wuchang: Fallen Feathers, multiple world premieres, and other great titles coming to Xbox consoles, Windows PC, and Game Pass."

The event kicks off at 19:00 (6pm UK time) on October 17 and we will as usual be covering everything that happens here at Gamereactor. If you want to follow it live, you can do so on Twitch (1080p / 60fps) or YouTube (4K / 60fps).

Is there anything in particular you hope will be showcased?