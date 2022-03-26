Microsoft announces a whole round of new pastel controllers

HQ

If you love pastel colours and are considering getting a new controller for your PC or Xbox, then you should check out the latest post on Xbox Wire. Microsoft's Designed for Xbox team, who works on getting official third party equipment to Xbox, has now announced a collaboration with 8BitPowerDo, OtterBox, and PowerA for several new controllers and peripherals - all in pastel colours.

PowerA is showing a series with five variants of Enhanced Wired Controllers for Xbox Series X|S, which looks pretty much like the original controller, but with a wire, and also comes at a cheaper price of $37.99 with "two fully mappable Advanced Gaming Buttons on the back that allow you to program your essential in-game actions at any time".

8BitDo offers a more interesting alternative with their pastel pink Ultimate Wired Controller for Xbox. It also has two programmable buttons on the back, but offers "the control to customize button mapping, adjust stick and trigger sensitivity, vibration and more" as well. There's also profiles so you can change between modes or games with a dedicated button. This one is priced $44.99.

Finally there's OtterBox launching Easy Grip Controller Shell in Lilac Dream, which is literally a protection for your controllers with grip pads. It's price tag is $39.99 however, so you could just as well buy a new controller instead.

Check out all these new products below.