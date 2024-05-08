English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Microsoft announces a Fire Vapor controller

What a great time to "feel the burn".

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

It may not be the most tactful thing we've heard, but on the same day that Microsoft made the sad announcement that four studios will be closed, as well as several games while tons of people are fired - they also write via Xbox Wire that we should "feel the burn today" and announced a new controller.

The sad connections aside, it's a controller in the so-called Vapor series, which has a slightly smoke-inspired look. This new model is called Fire Vapor and is described as "inspired by flames, every red and orange color swirl is an expression of blazing fire with a mesmerizing design that's unique to each controller".

Fire Vapor is available for purchase now via the Microsoft Store, and comes with an exclusive dynamic theme that can only be unlocked with the controller.

Microsoft announces a Fire Vapor controller
Microsoft announces a Fire Vapor controller
Microsoft announces a Fire Vapor controllerMicrosoft announces a Fire Vapor controller
Microsoft announces a Fire Vapor controller


Loading next content