Microsoft and Sony ends the console war on social media

HQ

Exclusives are definitely not what they used to be. One of the hottest games for PlayStation right now is Microsoft's Gears of War: Reloaded, and one of the hottest games for Xbox is Sony's Helldivers II.

Microsoft and Sony are aware of how significant this is, and have therefore created a fun social media initiative to highlight this new era. The PlayStation banner used on X is currently featuring Gears of War, while the Xbox banner is adorned with Helldivers II, something that Bluesky user Hazzadorgamin has now pointed out.

Early reports indicate that both games are also proving very successful in their new homes, so it seems likely that more titles will be released in the same way in the future. There will probably be console warriors in the future as well, but this is undeniably the biggest nail in the coffin for the so-called console war in a very long time.