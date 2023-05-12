Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Microsoft and Sony confirmed for Summer Game Fest

Over 40 partners have been revealed by the producer and host Geoff Keighley.

We already had high expectations for Summer Game Fest, which kicks off on June 8. The founder, producer and host Geoff Keighley never disappoints in delivering some major surprises, and this year it will be the closest thing we have to an E3 event.

Still, even with this being said, it looks like this year's Summer Game Fest will be something really special. Keighley just confirmed on Twitter the companies that will participate during the show with things to present and announce, and it turns out there are over 40 of them. This includes the console makers Microsoft and Sony as well as third parties like Activision, Bandai Namco, Capcom, CD Projekt Red, Paradox, Sega and Warner. There are also hardware companies like Razer and Samsung, and more somewhat unexpected ones. The latter includes Disney, Magic the Gathering, and Netflix.

Check out the full list below and start the countdown - it's less than a month to go. Are there any announcements in particular you are hoping for?

