Microsoft and Nintendo uses less conflict zone minerals

Every year there are reports on how video game companies are treating the planet we live on, which have made for depressing reading at times, even if some things have gone in the right direction. Now a new one has been released by Unlosing Writer, which describes how the minerals needed for electronics manufacturing are procured - with not insignificant amounts coming from so-called conflict zones, areas that can be classified as lawless, where the money often ends up in the pockets of warlords and the workers have no rights.

In the report, we are pleased to read that both Microsoft and Nintendo are sourcing fewer and fewer minerals from such areas. For Microsoft, the proportion of ethical minerals has increased from 65% to a healthy 87% this year, and for Nintendo it has gone from 95% to a very respectable 100%.

For Sony, however, things are going in the opposite direction, and not since 2014 have they been at such low levels as now. They are down to 69%, after being at 73% last year.

Hopefully, reports like these can be a wake-up call to the giants to buy from more reputable sources in the future.