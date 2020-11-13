Microsoft and Nintendo congratulate Sony on the PS5 release

You're watching Advertisements

Just two days ago, Nintendo and Sony congratulated Microsoft on its successfull release of Xbox Series S and X, something we reported about. Yesterday, Sony launched PlayStation 5 in a few selected markets (mainly Japan and USA), and once again the industry showed some unity by congratulating them as well.

The official Xbox account of Twitter wrote:

"Generation after generation, it's a pleasure to game alongside you. Happy launch day @Playstation."

The Xbox boss Phil Spencer also added:

"Congrats to Jim Ryan, @yosp, @cerny, @hermenhulst, @igTedPrice and the entire team at Sony @Playstation on the PS5 launch. Great accomplishment during these challenging times."

The Nintendo of America head honcho Doug Bowser had a couple of nice words as well:

"Congrats on your launch today @Playstation #Playstation5"

Seems like the generation is off to a good start. Have you bought your new console yet?