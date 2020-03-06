Microsoft and Nintendo confirmed for Gamescom in August

Every summer, there are two really big events that help define the industries plans for the coming year. First and foremost is Los Angeles-based E3 in early June, and then Gamescom follows thereafter in Cologne in late August. Now the organisers of Gamescom have confirmed the first exhibitors on Twitter, and it's an impressive list already.

Both Microsoft (expect to see more of the Xbox Series X) and Nintendo (likely with its autumn line-up) will be participating, and there will also be other video game companies like Bethesda, CD Projekt Red, and Ubisoft in attendance. Sony, however, is still missing. The PS5-maker is skipping out on E3, so it wouldn't be totally surprising to see the company not doing Gamescom either as it pursues its own plans.

Are you looking forward to Gamescom 2020?