Microsoft and Moon Studios recently talked about a third Ori adventure

One of the cosiest games of the last decade is Ori and the Blind Forest from 2015, which got an equally cosy sequel in Ori and the Will of the Wisps in 2020. Since then, Moon Studios has moved on with No Rest for the Wicked, and many probably thought the series was retired.

But that doesn't necessarily have to be the case. Moon Studios founder Thomas Mahler revealed on the No Rest for the Wicked Discord that he recently had a conversation with Microsoft about Ori 3. However, he emphasises that all focus right now is on No Rest for the Wicked, and doesn't seem particularly interested in letting any other studio continue the story of Ori's adventures.

It should be mentioned that Moon Studios said a year ago that they are not ruling out Ori 3. In other words, hope springs eternal, but be prepared to wait a long time.