English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Microsoft and Moon Studios recently talked about a third Ori adventure

But the studio's founder notes that they are currently completely focussed on No Rest for the Wicked.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

One of the cosiest games of the last decade is Ori and the Blind Forest from 2015, which got an equally cosy sequel in Ori and the Will of the Wisps in 2020. Since then, Moon Studios has moved on with No Rest for the Wicked, and many probably thought the series was retired.

But that doesn't necessarily have to be the case. Moon Studios founder Thomas Mahler revealed on the No Rest for the Wicked Discord that he recently had a conversation with Microsoft about Ori 3. However, he emphasises that all focus right now is on No Rest for the Wicked, and doesn't seem particularly interested in letting any other studio continue the story of Ori's adventures.

It should be mentioned that Moon Studios said a year ago that they are not ruling out Ori 3. In other words, hope springs eternal, but be prepared to wait a long time.

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Related texts



Loading next content