Microsoft and Bethesda has a round-table discussion later today

The event starts at 6pm GMT / 7pm CET.

It has been severely rumoured that Microsoft would have some sort of event today with Bethesda to talk about the acquisition of the latter. Now this has been confirmed by Xbox marketing boss Aaron Greenberg on Twitter, who says it will be a "roundtable conversation between team members of @Xbox
& @bethesda". He does however also explicate explain in all caps that we should not expect news, but better get to know the people behind Bethesda:

"Note, this is NOT FOCUSED ON NEWS/REVEALS, but a great chance to learn more about the teams & people at Bethesda."

The event starts at 18:00 GMT / 19:00 CET today and you can watch this roundtable discussion over here.

