Microsoft adds plenty of free perks for Game Pass subscribers

As you know, Game Pass includes all new game releases from Microsoft, but also some new titles from third-party developers and publishers, as well as many older games. Today, however, free-to-play is more popular than ever before with several gigantic titles - and these are difficult to give away for free because they are free.

Microsoft is therefore now making an investment in free-to-play with so-called perks for all Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass subscribers. As of this week, this is included with your subscription:

Heroes of the Storm (PC) - Link your Battle.net account

In this realm between realms, anything is possible - play and unlock 30 Heroes from across Blizzard Entertainment's universes as we welcome you to the Nexus!

Naraka: Bladepoint (Cloud, Xbox, and PC) - Use your Xbox profile to log in

Unlock all heroes, exclusive Xbox headgear, and the Phoenix Princess Pack (Justina Gu).

Smite 2 (Xbox and PC) - Link your account

Unlock the exclusive High Velocity Hecate Skin, 5 gods (Ares, Anhur, Hecate, Hercules and Nemesis), the OP Title, and GG Emote with the Smite 2 Welcome Pack.

The Finals (Xbox Series S/X and PC) - Link your Embark ID

Unlock the Stryker Grid Set, sponsored by Ivada, featuring a full outfit, three weapon skins, a charm, and a 25% boost to Match XP. Players also unlock 500 Multibucks when they claim their prize!

This focus on perks for free-to-play is apparently something Microsoft intends to continue with and on Xbox Wire they write that as early as April we will be able to look forward to free extra content for:



Asphalt Legends Unite



Call of Duty: Warzone



Enlisted



War Thunder



It also reminds us that they already have perks for several games that are free-to-play, including Genshin Impact, League of Legends, Overwatch 2, and Valorant - just to name a few. Head over to Xbox Wire to read more about how you can claim your goodies.