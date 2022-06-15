Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Netflix Russia conflictElden RingPlaystation announcementsUncharted FilmBruno Mars FortniteDownload Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 210 Tricks Elden Ring
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Microsoft adds new Gamerpics for your profile

Give your profile a nostalgic look.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Microsoft had plenty of little nuggets to offer the viewers of Xbox Games Showcase: Extended late yesterday, and one thing that might get lost among all the bigger things, is a nice little retro treat. It turns out the Xbox team has brought back classic Xbox 360 profiles, but modernised them slightly.

We firmly believe roughly 97% of the Xbox 360 users had the bubble gum Gamerpic at some point. Check out these new additions below. Will you use any of them?

Microsoft adds new Gamerpics for your profile


Loading next content