Microsoft adds new Gamerpics for your profile

Microsoft had plenty of little nuggets to offer the viewers of Xbox Games Showcase: Extended late yesterday, and one thing that might get lost among all the bigger things, is a nice little retro treat. It turns out the Xbox team has brought back classic Xbox 360 profiles, but modernised them slightly.

We firmly believe roughly 97% of the Xbox 360 users had the bubble gum Gamerpic at some point. Check out these new additions below. Will you use any of them?

