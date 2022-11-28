Microsoft acquiring Activision Blizzard being anti-competitive is "absurd" says AB's CCO

HQ

As various market authorities around the world begin to open investigations into Microsoft's $68.7 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard, the latter's CCO Lulu Cheng Meservey has taken to Twitter to touch upon the recent anti-competitive claims.

"Seeing a lot of speculation about Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

"Any suggestion that the transaction could have anticompetitive effects is absurd."

Meservey then proceeds to add that the acquisition will be beneficial to gamers, and that Activision Blizzard will not hesitate to fight to defend the transaction and ensure that it gets approved.

"This merger will benefit gamers and the US gaming industry — especially as we face stiffer competition from abroad.

"We're committed to continuing to work cooperatively with regulators around the globe to allow the transaction to proceed, but won't hesitate to fight to defend the transaction if that's needed."

It originally seemed like the acquisition was set to be completed by summer 2023, but as various regulatory bodies around the world are reviewing the deal, it remains to be seen if that date will be hit.

The UK's Competition and Markets Authority has launched an investigation where a verdict will be given by March 1, 2023, when the statutory deadline is set, so at least a decision will be made by this body before summer 2023.