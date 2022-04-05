Microsoft accidentally leaks new Xbox Game Pass titles

HQ

Around this time each month, Microsoft usually reveals a new round of games coming to Xbox Game Pass. So far, they haven't done it for April though, but due to a public Microsoft server, we believe we now know what is coming - although not when we can expect them:



Dragon Age 2 (Cloud)



Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare (Cloud)



Star Wars Squadrons (Cloud)



Cricket 22 (Cloud, Console)



MLB The Show 22 (Cloud, Console)



Chinatown Detective Agency (Cloud, Console, PC)



Life is Strange: True Colors (Cloud, Console, PC)



Lost in Random (Cloud, Console, PC)



Panzercorps 2 (PC)



The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet of Chaos (PC)



It should be noticed that Cricket 22 and MLB The Show 22 have already been added for Xbox Game Pass, so at least some of the games revealed in the image below are correct. It may be that some changes in the line-up is the reason Microsoft hasn't announced this already, but we'll likely know more later today or tomorrow.

Thanks XGP and VGC