Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

LIVE
HQ
logo hd live | Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
 See in hd icon

Chat

X
      😁 😂 😃 😄 😅 😆 😇 😈 😉 😊 😋 😌 😍 😏 😐 😑 😒 😓 😔 😕 😖 😗 😘 😙 😚 😛 😜 😝 😞 😟 😠 😡 😢 😣 😤 😥 😦 😧 😨 😩 😪 😫 😬 😭 😮 😯 😰 😱 😲 😳 😴 😵 😶 😷 😸 😹 😺 😻 😼 😽 😾 😿 🙀 🙁 🙂 🙃 🙄
      Netflix Russia conflictElden RingPlaystation announcementsUncharted FilmBruno Mars FortniteDownload Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 210 Tricks Elden Ring
      English
      Follow us
      Gamereactor
      news

      Microsoft accidentally leaks new Xbox Game Pass titles

      Lost in Random and Life is Strange: True Colors make the list.

      Subscribe to our newsletter here!

      * Required field
      HQ

      Around this time each month, Microsoft usually reveals a new round of games coming to Xbox Game Pass. So far, they haven't done it for April though, but due to a public Microsoft server, we believe we now know what is coming - although not when we can expect them:


      • Dragon Age 2 (Cloud)

      • Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare (Cloud)

      • Star Wars Squadrons (Cloud)

      • Cricket 22 (Cloud, Console)

      • MLB The Show 22 (Cloud, Console)

      • Chinatown Detective Agency (Cloud, Console, PC)

      • Life is Strange: True Colors (Cloud, Console, PC)

      • Lost in Random (Cloud, Console, PC)

      • Panzercorps 2 (PC)

      • The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet of Chaos (PC)

      It should be noticed that Cricket 22 and MLB The Show 22 have already been added for Xbox Game Pass, so at least some of the games revealed in the image below are correct. It may be that some changes in the line-up is the reason Microsoft hasn't announced this already, but we'll likely know more later today or tomorrow.

      Microsoft accidentally leaks new Xbox Game Pass titles

      Thanks XGP and VGC



      Loading next content