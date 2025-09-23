Microsoft: "2025 marks our largest investment in Game Pass to date"

HQ

As you've probably noticed, it's been a really good year to be a Game Pass subscriber. And it's not just a gut feeling. ID@Xbox boss Chris Charla comments on this fact in an interview with Eurogamer, revealing that the service has seen its biggest investments ever this year and explaining that they have agreements with over 150 partners:

"The majority of partners who've had a game in Game Pass want to bring their future titles to the service. As a result, we've signed deals with more than 150 partners to expand the catalog. We continue to engage with hundreds of partners each year to review upcoming titles."

Among the titles added to 2025 on day one are Avowed, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, Doom: The Dark Ages, The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 Remastered, and Wuchang: Fallen Feathers - and, of course, Hollow Knight: Silksong. Charla goes on to say that they have invested more money than ever before in this:

"Last year, we worked with over 50 teams to sign their first Game Pass deal. This year marks our largest investment in Game Pass to date, and we remain focused on delivering the most exciting and diverse catalogue in gaming."

It's worth noting that Charla is talking about third-party deals here, but as we know, things have also been solid on the first-party front. What do you think about the Game Pass offering so far in 2025?