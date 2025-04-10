MicroSD Express Cards sell out in Japan a month and a half before Nintendo Switch 2 launch

HQ

We're less than two months away from the launch of Nintendo Switch 2, the next-generation console that will bring a host of new features while maintaining the hybrid format that made its predecessor so successful. Forecasts, despite discontent over the price hike compared to the current generation, remain positive, and it is expected to be the most successful console launch in history. And it seems that some of its add-ons also indicate that this will be the case, such as storage expansion in the form of MicroSD Express cards.

It turns out that these MicroSD memory cards (different from the ones that can be used in Switch 1) have sold out in Japan. As reported by Japanese portal GDM, the Express cards are out of stock not only in shops in Akihabara, but also across the country, and this has caused a stir that has even appeared in the Japanese mainstream media.

Nintendo Switch 2 comes standard with 256 GB of storage for installing games, and from what we've seen so far, there's not a huge jump in the memory that first-party games will need on the upcoming console, so we don't see much urgency in this purchase. But considering that some confirmed third-parties like Elden Ring or Cyberpunk 2077 are demanding in this regard, maybe the Japanese will take advantage of the arrival of these titles when June 5 arrives. Plus, they can afford this small investment, as the Nintendo Switch 2 budget model is restricted to sale in the country.