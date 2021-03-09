Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

MicroProse Soccer has arrived on Steam 33 years after its release

The 8-bit title originally launched on the Commodore 64 and MS-DOS systems.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

In a move that probably none of us saw coming, MicroProse Soccer has landed on Steam 33 years after it originally launched on the Commodore 64 and MS-DOS systems. It follows Gate of Doom and Joe & Mac - Caveman Ninja as the latest retro game to be revived for Steam by Ziggurat Games.

Originally launching in 1988, the 8-bit title strives to provide an "accessible and engaging" take on the sport, and it features more than 29 teams for players to chose between.

According to PC Gamer, this new version of the game appears to be based on the MS-DOS version and its currently on sale for £3.47 (£5.19 without the current 33% discount).

MicroProse Soccer has arrived on Steam 33 years after its release


Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy