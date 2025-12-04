Micron closing down consumer brand Crucial after almost 30 years

HQ

Crucial, a well-known, stable, well performing, and very reasonably priced memory and storage brand, made by OEM manufacturer Micron, has decided to close down the business entirely with the last shipments going out in February 2026 according to a press release.

This is in full due to demands from AI data centers, and Micron is surprisingly honest about the closure of the brand.

"The AI-driven growth in the data center has led to a surge in demand for memory and storage. Micron has made the difficult decision to exit the Crucial consumer business in order to improve supply and support for our larger, strategic customers in faster-growing segments".

"Thanks to a passionate community of consumers, the Crucial brand has become synonymous with technical leadership, quality and reliability of leading-edge memory and storage products. We would like to thank our millions of customers, hundreds of partners and all of the Micron team members who have supported the Crucial journey for the last 29 years," said Sumit Sadana, EVP and Chief Business Officer at Micron Technology

We do have Crucial products we use at Gamereactor, and they haven't failed us a single time. A brand that will be missed.