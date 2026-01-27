Micron builds $24 billion facility

HQ

Shortly after having closed its consumer memory division Micron announced via a press release that it is building a new wafer fabrication facility in Singapore to expand its existing fabrication plant that produces memory modules.

This is a massive 10 year investment costing Micron $24 billion and as expected it is aimed at AI. The memory fabrication plant should be fully operational this year with the new NAND facility starting construction in the second half of 2028 providing 700000 square feet of cleanroom space for wafer production.

The facility will be double story the first in Singapore and will provide 1600 jobs on top of the 1400 created by the existing memory production operations.

"Micron's leadership in advanced memory and storage is enabling the AI driven transformation reshaping the global economy. We are grateful for the longstanding support and successful partnership with the Singapore government including EDB and JTC. This investment underscores Micron's long term commitment to Singapore as an important hub in our global manufacturing network enhancing supply chain resiliency and fostering a vibrant ecosystem for innovation."

Manish Bhatia executive vice president of global operations at Micron Technology.

Micron's investment appears to strongly suggest that demand for memory and storage within the AI industry will continue to take priority which may further strain the consumer market and contribute to higher prices for gamers.