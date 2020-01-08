Micron announces next-gen Gaming memory from Balllistix

Micron just recently announced its new range of gaming RAM at CES 2020 in Las Vegas and has this time opted for tuned Micron dies aimed at "high performance and extreme performance memory".

The heat spreaders have also had an overhaul to cope with the increased heat, and RGB enthusiasts will be happy to know that there are 8 zones, with a total of 16 LEDs in each RAM stick.

While most people have heard of Crucial, they are a brand by Memory manufacture Micron, one of only three companies that actually make the RAM, and Ballistix is the Gaming and performance sub-brand of Crucial.

The new series will feature clock speeds ranging from 2400MHz to 3600Mhz stock speed, and density of each individual RAM stick going from 4-32 GB, with a choice of black, red or white heat spreaders in aluminium.

A brand new range was also introduced, the MAX series will offer a memory of up to 400Mhz, and come in 8 or 16Gb stick with extruded aluminium heat spreaders, and integrated thermal sensors and the RGB can be controlled by most software by all major brands. It even offers a replaceable lightbar, that will let you 3D print your own for 100% custom looks - but unlike the other updated RAM, the MAX series will only be available in desktop factor, but with a lifetime warranty.

"Our new Crucial Ballistix portfolio delivers the ultimate performance in gaming memory, winning matters to us. That's why we've meticulously designed and engineered our new line to offer the high speeds, low latencies, and world-class performance every gamer, builder, and overclocker needs and expects."

Dinesh Bahal, corporate vice president and general manager, Micron Consumer Products Group

The new Crucial Ballistix and Ballistix Max lines replace Micron's existing suite of Ballistix Sport, Tactical, and Elite products and will be available February 4, 2020.