Microlino's Spider is looking to wage war on pick-up trucks

If you are looking for a car that has a very small footprint, there are actually already a few different competent models available today. Be it a Smart Car or a Volkswagen Up, for example, you can get a vehicle that won't take up much room or require much fuel to operate. And this is seemingly a direction and category we'll see explored more in the future as urban living becomes more common. A good example of this being the case comes from Microlino, who as part of the Brussels Motor Show 2025, just unveiled their new micromobility model.

It's known as the Microlino Spider, and it's a small car that is regarded as the "anti-pick-up-truck". It's designed to be "perfect for those seeking an alternative to oversized SUVs and pick-ups", and is looking to shake up the market not just in Europe where larger vehicles are less common, but also in the United States where pick-ups and much larger cars are significantly more popular.

The Spider has an open roof design that can be tweaked and adjusted to offer a fabric roof for sun and weather protection. It has wooden accents that are maritime-inspired, a paint finish that shifts from blue to green to purple depending on the light, and has a side entry system that is looking to throw the expectation of doors on its head.

In terms of performance, we're told that it will be permitted on most roads, particularly in an urban area, as it can clock 35 mph.

The exact release plan for the Spider is unclear, but Microlino states that it will leverage its established dealer network in Europe to make the car widely available, all while it seeks partners in the US.