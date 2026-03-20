MicroLED prices are dropping - becoming "almost affordable"

HQ

MicroLED has long been the tech world's equivalent of an unattainable dream—stunning picture quality, insane brightness, and a lifespan that makes OLED look like a perishable good. The problem? The price tag. Or rather: the price tags.

But now things are actually starting to happen. According to new reports, prices for MicroLED screens continue to fall, and at a fairly rapid pace. We're not talking about minor adjustments either—we're talking about substantial drops compared to just a couple of years ago, with some models now approaching somewhat more reasonable levels. The reason is quite simple: manufacturing is improving. Production methods are becoming more efficient, more players are jumping on board, and the technology is slowly but surely shifting from pure demo products to actual consumer gadgets.

At the same time, we shouldn't pretend that MicroLED has suddenly become budget-friendly. On the contrary—even after the price drops, the technology is still several times more expensive than comparable OLED screens of the same size. But the trend is clear: more sizes, more models, and gradually more affordable prices. Even manufacturers like LG and Samsung are now pushing smaller screens, which historically has been one of the biggest hurdles.

Do you own a MicroLED screen or TV? Or do you plan on getting one anytime soon?