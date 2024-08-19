Mickey Mouse's favourite game is apparently Kingdom Hearts

HQ

Kingdom Hearts IV is in the works, that much we know, but it is impossible to predict when it will appear. However, during this year's D23 show, which wrapped up a week ago, the series got some spontaneous love from the king himself, namely Mickey Mouse. Via an AR mirror, visitors got the chance to talk to the famous mouse who then, after IGN asked him which is his favourite game, revealed that it is Kingdom Hearts:

"It's always hard to choose my favourite, I gotta tell ya. But I'm having a lot of fun in Kingdom Hearts. We wish you were all here with us, but maybe we'll see you real soon. And remember... may your heart be your guiding key."

Perhaps this could mean we'll soon get some updates on Sora's upcoming adventures, many had hoped it would make some kind of appearance during the D23 show but that didn't happen.