Mickey Mouse horror Screamboat shows off with a teaser trailer

Dansk
Svenska
Norsk
Suomi
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Français
Nederlands
中文版
Indonesia
Polski
日本語
한국어
Česko
Ελληνικά
Türkçe
Tiếng Việt
عربي
Follow us
Disney's jolly mouse is the latest in a long line of characters to enter the public domain, and like Winnie-the-Pooh, Bambi and many others, it's time for a horror film parody. Screamboat is the name of the upcoming horror film starring Mickey Mouse and behind his mask is David Howard Thornton, the same person who brought the nightmare clown Art to life in the Terrifier films.
You can check out a first little teaser trailer below that hints at what's to come, as Mickey goes on a killing spree aboard an old boat.
Is this something you would like to see?