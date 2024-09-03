Mickey Mouse horror Screamboat shows off with a teaser trailer

HQ

Disney's jolly mouse is the latest in a long line of characters to enter the public domain, and like Winnie-the-Pooh, Bambi and many others, it's time for a horror film parody. Screamboat is the name of the upcoming horror film starring Mickey Mouse and behind his mask is David Howard Thornton, the same person who brought the nightmare clown Art to life in the Terrifier films.

You can check out a first little teaser trailer below that hints at what's to come, as Mickey goes on a killing spree aboard an old boat.

Is this something you would like to see?