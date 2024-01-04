Mickey Mouse horror game has been renamed to distance itself from Neo-Nazi ideologies

HQ

It didn't take long for Mickey Mouse to find himself in some really unusual situations after the Steamboat Willie version of the character landed in the public domain at the turn of the year. This included horror films and even an upcoming horror game, known as Infestation 88, or at least it was called that.

Because after various people reported that the game's name seemed to refer to Neo-Nazi ideologies, the developer, Nightmare Forge Games, has decided to change it to distance itself from such beliefs.

Speaking about the matter, Nightmare Forge released the following statement: "Our game "Infestation 88" is set in the 1980s, with the year 1988 chosen simply due to its symmetrical design in the game's artwork/logo. Unfortunately, we were unaware of any additional meanings the number '88' has. However, after learning about this, we're changing the game's name to "Infestation: Origins". We apologise for our ignorance on this and appreciate that this was brought to our attention so we could address it ASAP!"