Mickey Mouse already has his own horror movie

Well, Mickey Mouse (or at least a version of him) has been let loose within the public domain, and because people can't seem to come up with anything interesting to do with a character once they can do anything with them, Mickey has just been popped into horror settings.

Already, we've seen Infestation 88 which is a horror game where Mickey Mouse is looking to terrify you, and in Mickey's Mouse Trap, the vibe is very similar. As you can see in the trailer below, this B-movie follows a group of young adults as they find their local arcade turning into a death trap around them.

It largely seems uninspired and will likely be as forgettable as Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, but if you're looking for a way to spend an hour and a bit and want to see a Mickey Mouse slasher, this might be for you.