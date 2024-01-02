Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Mickey's Mouse Trap

Mickey Mouse already has his own horror movie

First a horror game, now a slasher flick. What's next for the mouse?

Well, Mickey Mouse (or at least a version of him) has been let loose within the public domain, and because people can't seem to come up with anything interesting to do with a character once they can do anything with them, Mickey has just been popped into horror settings.

Already, we've seen Infestation 88 which is a horror game where Mickey Mouse is looking to terrify you, and in Mickey's Mouse Trap, the vibe is very similar. As you can see in the trailer below, this B-movie follows a group of young adults as they find their local arcade turning into a death trap around them.

It largely seems uninspired and will likely be as forgettable as Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, but if you're looking for a way to spend an hour and a bit and want to see a Mickey Mouse slasher, this might be for you.

