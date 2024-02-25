Mickey 17 moves to January 2025 release date

Bong Joon Ho's Mickey 17 recently was hit with an indefinite delay. We don't know much about the movie, but considering it's from the Parasite director and it stars Robert Pattinson, a lot of people are very excited.

While we're not getting the film this year, at least we have a new release date for it, which is the 31st of January, 2025. Apparently, the delay is for a multitude of reasons, as Variety reports. The new date allows the film to be more polished, and it means that Warner Bros. can show the film in IMAX.

Also, it falls on the same date as Lunar New Year, which likely means a bigger draw to the box office. A lot of these reasons do make sense, and even though the wait will be painful, hopefully the film will be worth it.