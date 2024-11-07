Mickey 17 gets delayed by three months

HQ

In an ideal world, we'd have all seen Mickey 17 by now. The film was meant to have made its theatrical release sometime this year, it was moved to a January 2025 premiere instead. Plans have now changed, and the date has been moved once more.

Collider reports that the Mickey 17 delay stems from the Michael Jackson biopic being delayed. After being pushed from an April release to an October one by Lionsgate, the Michael Jackson biopic left a big gap in April. A gap that Mickey 17 and Warner Bros. are happy to fill.

"We're thrilled with the new date, and very happy the film will be available to audiences in IMAX," said a Warner Bros. spokesperson in a statement. The new official date is the 18th of April, 2025, and while it might not seem like a long delay, it's going to make the winter months feel even longer.