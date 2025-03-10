Mickey 17 doesn't look set to be a box office success

HQ

Parasite director Bong Joon-Ho's latest film Mickey 17 has largely impressed critics, but it hasn't quite managed to drum up a massive amount of box office cash. At least, that's if its opening weekend is anything to go by.

Altogether, at the box office Mickey 17 scored $53,300,000 (via Variety). The film's budget was reportedly $118 million, and its marketing budget was around $80 million. It'll therefore need around $275 million to break even, something that doesn't quite look likely.

While it's not unheard of for a film to break even after a slightly disappointing opening weekend, considering that Mickey 17 has quite the hill ahead of it, we're not sure it can make the climb. With a lot of films nowadays making the most amount of box office cash in their opening weekend, we'll have to see if Mickey 17 can get more people in theatres from a good word of mouth.