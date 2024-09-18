Mickey 17 answers what it's like to die in first trailer

Snowpiercer and Parasite director Bong Joon Ho is back with the first trailer for his sci-fi movie Mickey 17. The film stars Robert Pattinson, Mark Ruffalo, Toni Collette, Steven Yeun, and more and is set in the far future.

When Earth is not really the place to be anymore, Mickey signs up as an Expendable, a person who is set on the most dangerous tasks humanity can think of. If Mickey dies, that's all well and good, as he'll be given a new body to replace his old one.

However, when two Mickeys are alive at the same time, things start to get a bit strange. Check out the trailer for yourself below, and you can check out the movie in full in theatres on the 31st of January 2025.