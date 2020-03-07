Mick Gordon talks about working with a heavy metal choir

One of the reasons why Doom (2016) was so memorable, was its soundtrack. After the experience in creating its soundtrack, composer Mick Gordon has been praised plenty for his exceptional work.

Developer id Software's Doom Eternal is coming out on March 20 and you can read our latest preview about the game right here. Mick Gordon is once again composing the soundtrack, and we expect nothing less than stellar music.

In a recent video, Gordon explains how it was to work with a heavy metal choir. Anybody could apply for the choir, and in the end, several professionals are among the choir: Tony Campos (Static X), Linzey Rae (The Anchor) and Sven De Caluwe (Aborted) to name a few.

Doom Eternal will be available for PC, Xbox One, PS4 and Google Stadia. It will also come out on Nintendo Switch at a later date.