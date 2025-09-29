Michigan church shooting leaves at least 4 dead

HQ

We just got the news that a deadly attack struck a Michigan church when a former Marine crashed his vehicle into the building, opened fire with a rifle, and set it on fire before being killed in a shootout with police. At least 4 people people lost their lives and 8 were left injured in an assault that followed two other mass shootings reported in North Carolina and Texas within the same day, intensifying concern over a nationwide surge in attacks. What do you think about this? Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can do so in the video below or though the following link. Go!