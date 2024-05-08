Michelle Yeoh to lead Prime Video's Blade Runner 2049 sequel series

Amazon has been in the process of making a sequel to Blade Runner 2049 for a long while, not in the form of a theatrical offering once again starring Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford, but in the form of a TV series set around 50 years later. Fittingly, it's known as Blade Runner 2099, and now it seems like we know who will be leading this show.

Variety has reported that Michelle Yeoh has been cast in the lead role. It's mentioned that Yeoh's character is known as Olwen and is a replicant near the end of her life.

Further details about her role in the show have yet to be communicated, partially because we're still waiting for a sniff of the actual plot and concept behind this project that is being described doubly as a sequel to the original Blade Runner and a follow-up to Blade Runner 2049.

It's unclear when Blade Runner 2099 will actually begin filming or ultimately debut, but it has been in the works ever since it was announced back in November 2021.