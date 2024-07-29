Michelle Yeoh stars in Star Trek: Section 31 trailer

The new trailer for Star Trek: Section 31, a Paramount+ exclusive movie about the formation of the controversial organisation Section 31 has debuted. The concept comes from the Deep Space Nine era, but here seems to have been maxed out to the limit as the ruthless Empress Philippa Georgiou (played by Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh) becomes the leader of the spy operation.

Star Trek: Section 31, which is a spinoff of Star Trek: Discovery, will have its digital premiere sometime in early 2025. Does this look like a film to you?

Synopsis:

STAR TREK: SECTION 31, a Paramount+ Original Movie, stars Academy Award® winner Michelle Yeoh as Emperor Philippa Georgiou who joins a secret division of Starfleet. Tasked with protecting the United Federation of Planets, she also must face the sins of her past.