Michelle Yeoh stars alongside Michelle Yeoh, Michelle Yeoh, and Michelle Yeoh in Sandiwara

Sean Baker recently experienced immense success when Anora arrived and claimed tons of awards and proved to be a massive hit among fans. It's because of this you are probably somewhat interested in the writer/director's next work, which has just received a trailer.

Known as Sandiwara, this is a film that explores the vibrant cityscape of Penang, delving into the livelihoods of many of the peculiar characters that call the Asian urban sprawl home. It's also an odd film as it basically stars one actress, this being Michelle Yeoh, who actually portrays five characters in this flick, these being the Critic, the Hawker, the Waitress, the Vlogger, and the Singer. Yep, quite the complex performance for Yeoh that will prove to be a headache for critics should the film take off.

The synopsis for Sandiwara adds: "Michelle Yeoh delivers a transformative performance, amid Penang's vibrant cityscape. In collaboration with Academy Award-winning director Sean Baker, Sandiwara presents a bold, immersive celebration of womanhood, cultural identity, culinary heritage and the spirit of independent cinema."

Sandiwara will begin its theatrical run as of February 20, and you can see a trailer for the flick below.